Woman hoping for £100k compensation after suffering a cardiac arrest when she was anaesthetized at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

A woman who cheated death in a crash with a heavily-loaded lorry but was left paralysed from the neck down is hoping for £100k compensation from the NHS eight years on.

Christy Blake has launched a High Court claim against the NHS.

And the former hairdresser is hoping for over £100,000 compensation from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

According to the claim issued at the court in London, she suffered cardiac arrest because of lack of oxygen during the surgery on September 15, 2022, and spent 25 days in intensive care because of medical negligence.

Editorial stock image. Photo: Tinnakorn - stock.adobe.com

The case papers, which have just been made publicly available, say that Miss Blake, of Cleat Hill, Bedford, was left paralysed from the neck down after a tipper lorry laden with aggregate crashed into another car and then her Mercedes on the A421 between Milton Keynes and Bedford in 2017.

The 41-year-old mother-of-two later needed surgery at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in September 2022 to remove a bladder stone, as a result of complications from her injuries, and needed to be anaesthetized.

However, she suffered a cardiac arrest in the operating theatre and had to be resuscitated. She blames what happened on the anaesthetist’s handling of the situation.

The papers say the trust has admitted negligence, saying there was a failure to correctly assess her airway, and significant difficulties should have been anticipated due to metalwork fixing her neck. The trust also said she should have had an alternative sedation method.

At the time, Judge Nigel Lithman QC described what happened as carnage, adding: “The lorry thundered its way down the road at too great a speed.”