Man with sexual assault caution unsuccessfully challenges taxi licence refusal in Bucks court

A man, with a previous caution for sexual assault, has been unsuccessful in his attempts to receive a taxi licence in Buckinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council has revealed that Basit Ali was unsuccessful in his legal challenge to receive a private hire licence in the county.

Bucks Council was taken to court over its decision to deny a hackney carriage and private hire driver licence to Ali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He accepted a caution for sexual assault in 2012 and lost his taxi licence as a result of the case.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court

Since then he has been denied the opportunity to work as a taxi driver four times in Buckinghamshire in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2023.

Bucks Council says under its policy Ali is not considered a ‘fit and proper’ person. However, Ali argued that due to the passage of time and his positive conduct since the caution that he should be eligible to transport passengers again.

A spokesperson for the council explained its stance, saying: “Buckinghamshire Council takes a firm line on conduct of a sexual nature and a caution is treated in the same way as a conviction under the policy. This means, in line with national standards, any applicant with a history of sexual offences, even where they occurred sometime in the past, can usually expect to be refused a licence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali’s appeal against the council’s 2023 was heard at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 19 December, 2024.

His appeal was dismissed and magistrates told the former taxi driver that he must pay Buckinghamshire Council’s costs in the case of £5,740.56.

Councillor Mark Winn said: "The safety and wellbeing of the public is of paramount importance to Buckinghamshire Council. It is in the best interests of the taxi trade that the public have confidence in the safety of taxi vehicles and of those driving them and we therefore remain committed to applying our policies robustly and this includes ensuring that only those individuals who are deemed fit and proper are granted licences. Our firm stance on sexual offences reflects our dedication to safeguarding passengers and maintaining the highest standards of safety within our community."