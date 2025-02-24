A woman living in a Buckinghamshire village has been given a two-month suspended jail sentence after an incident of harassment.

Thames Valley Police says that Sandra Taylor, aged 65, of Spicers Yard, Haddenham, ‘tormented’ her neighbours last year.

She was issued with a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years at a hearing in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court last Monday (17 February).

Magistrates have also ordered Taylor to complete rehabilitation activities after she pleaded guilty to a harassment charge.

Sandra Taylor

A court heard that as part of the order, Taylor cannot call the emergency services or ask someone to call them on her behalf, unless it is a genuine emergency. She is also barred from entering the gardens of other people’s homes without permission from the owner or occupant.

Thames Valley Police says that Taylor ‘tormented’ her neighbours by launching a wave of unprovoked abuse at them, which included shouting and the use of aboherent language. The police force adds, that this incident in August 2024, lasted for hours.

Taylor was arrested on 21 August, last year, and charged on 10 February, 2025, after Thames Valley Police completed its investigation. She was released by the police prior to the court hearing, but was cuffed again, after she breached the conditions of her bail.

PC Eleanor Fenemore and PC Holly Newall, said: “Taylor has been causing significant upset and disruption in her neighbourhood for a long time.

“This is a fantastic result from the court, and we are thrilled the Magistrates’ took the impact of Taylor's behaviour on the victims seriously.

“We would like to thank the victims for their support, patience, and the excellent evidence they provided during this investigation.

“The application for the CBO was due to the hundreds of false 999 calls Taylor has made to every emergency service over a significant period.

“This misuse of resources puts other people's lives at risk.

“The CBO will allow Thames Valley Police to deal with her robustly if she breaches any conditions imposed, so it is fantastic news that this has been granted.”