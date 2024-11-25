Drug dealer from Aylesbury jailed after police seize large amount of cannabis and cash

A dealer from Aylesbury has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison, at Aylesbury Crown Court

Hassan Khan, aged 24, of Harcourt Green, Aylesbury, was jailed on Wednesday, November 13 at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of:

Possession with the intent to supply a class B drug, namely cannabis

Hassan Khan

Concern in the supply of a class B drug, namely cannabis

Possession with intent to supply a class B drug, namely cannabis resin

Concern in the supply of a class B drug, namely cannabis resin

Supply of a class B drug, namely cannabis resin

Acquire/use/possession of criminal property, namely £8,364.90 cash

At around 2.55pm on Saturday, September 28, Khan was seen by officers supplying cannabis resin. And during a search of an address, a large amount of cannabis, cannabis resin and cash was seized as well as drug supply paraphernalia.

He was arrested and charged on the same day.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliff, based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “I hope this sentencing demonstrates the consequences that come with drug supply offences. At Thames Valley Police, we will do everything we can to stop drug supply, which often harms the most vulnerable in our communities.

“I would urge anybody who has any information around drug supply to please report this to Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101.”