CCTV appeal launched after shoplifter steals Easter eggs from Thame garage

Police officers want to speak to this individual

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection with an incident of retail theft reported in Thame where Easter eggs were taken.

On April 12 at around 2:40pm, an individual took Easter eggs from the BP garage on Park Street. The shoplifter left the store without attempting to pay, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

The police force has said that the thief took ‘several large eggs’ from the service station.

In connection with the incident Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image which includes an individual who may have vital information regarding the thefts.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you have any information, or know who this individual is, please call 101 or make a report online quoting investigation reference number 43250179150.”