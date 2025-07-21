Aylesbury woman prosecuted for making hundreds of 999 calls using 'racist and sexist' language

A woman has been prosecuted for misusing the emergency number and making hundreds of calls from Aylesbury town centre.

High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court heard that a woman based in Aylesbury was making up to 80 calls to 999 an hour.

At the hearing, Thames Valley Police said that the woman used ‘racist, sexist, and abusive language towards call handlers’ and regularly made false reports of serious crimes such as rape and burglary.

She has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order, the police force confirmed today. Thames Valley Police revealed that the persistent phone calling was carried out over an extended period of time.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thanks to ongoing police work, the courts have now imposed a Criminal Behaviour Order that prohibits her from misusing 999 and limits her calls to genuine emergencies only. She has also been handed a suspended sentence.

“Please remember – the 999 service is for emergencies only. Misuse can prevent someone else from getting the urgent help they need. If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area, please report it via 101 or online.”

