Aylesbury Vale resident fined for fraudulently using disabled parking spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A resident in an Aylesbury Vale village has been fined for fraudulently using a disabled parking spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Magistrates' Court heard how Kathryn Loveday, of Dormer Avenue, Wing, pretended she was dropping off her husband, a Blue Badge holder, when using a disabled bay.

CCTV footage was shown at the court on Tuesday (1 October) to prove that he had not been in the vehicle. Magistrates have ordered her to pay a fine totalling £445.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was one of three residents tried in court over Blue Badge fraud after Central Bedfordshire Council’s crackdown on badge misuse this summer. In May 2024, three individuals, including Loveday, were caught breaking the rules, which is a criminal offence, by council officials.

Luton Magistrates' Court

Emma Welch, of Westoning Road, Harlington, was found to be using her deceased mother’s cancelled Blue Badge and admitted to the court that she mistakenly thought she could use it because she had paid for it before her mother passed away. She received fines and penalties totalling £284.

Lorraine Warnock, of Alwins Field, Linslade was found to be using her father’s Blue Badge while parking to collect his prescriptions, when he was not there. She received a fine and penalties amounting to £206.

Councillor John Baker said: "These convictions highlight the importance of protecting the integrity of the Blue Badge system. Misuse deprives genuine badge holders of accessible parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enforcement actions and the resulting penalties send a clear message that we will not

tolerate any abuse of this service, and those who misuse it will be held accountable. We will continue our enforcement efforts to protect the rights of our disabled residents."