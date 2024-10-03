Aylesbury Vale resident fined for fraudulently using disabled parking spot
Luton Magistrates' Court heard how Kathryn Loveday, of Dormer Avenue, Wing, pretended she was dropping off her husband, a Blue Badge holder, when using a disabled bay.
CCTV footage was shown at the court on Tuesday (1 October) to prove that he had not been in the vehicle. Magistrates have ordered her to pay a fine totalling £445.
She was one of three residents tried in court over Blue Badge fraud after Central Bedfordshire Council’s crackdown on badge misuse this summer. In May 2024, three individuals, including Loveday, were caught breaking the rules, which is a criminal offence, by council officials.
Emma Welch, of Westoning Road, Harlington, was found to be using her deceased mother’s cancelled Blue Badge and admitted to the court that she mistakenly thought she could use it because she had paid for it before her mother passed away. She received fines and penalties totalling £284.
Lorraine Warnock, of Alwins Field, Linslade was found to be using her father’s Blue Badge while parking to collect his prescriptions, when he was not there. She received a fine and penalties amounting to £206.
Councillor John Baker said: "These convictions highlight the importance of protecting the integrity of the Blue Badge system. Misuse deprives genuine badge holders of accessible parking spaces.
“Our enforcement actions and the resulting penalties send a clear message that we will not
tolerate any abuse of this service, and those who misuse it will be held accountable. We will continue our enforcement efforts to protect the rights of our disabled residents."