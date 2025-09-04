Aylesbury man convicted of animal cruelty after kicking and punching five dogs

A man living in Aylesbury was handed a community order after he admitted to kicking and punching five different dogs in the town.

At High Wycombe Magistrates Court on August 20, Evan Carr, aged 37, of Adkins Close, Aylesbury, was also ordered to complete 22 days of rehabilitation activity, as well as an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement for 120 days, and was ordered to pay £400 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

His court order will last 12 months and Carr is disqualified from keeping all animals for three years.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court was shown video footage from the RSPCA which showed Carr harming dogs.

One of the dogs now in RSPCA care

In the videos Carr is shown kicking, hitting, punching or stamping on the dogs. At one point he was looking after all five animals, but at the time of the incidents only three were still in his possession, the RSPCA revealed.

After the footage was reviewed by RSPCA inspector Lauren Bailey the police was contacted to assist with removing the other three dogs from Carr’s home.

In January, police officers took the three dogs named Nala, Blue and Marley, and handed them over to the RSPCA.

Video footage showed that Carr used significant force and showed a deliberate disregard for the animals’ welfare. According to the RSPCA’s analysis, the dogs would have suffered a substantial level of pain and suffering.

A vet who examined the video footage and three of the dogs, said in their report: “All five animals were suffering when they were living with the suspect seen in the video.

“They would have experienced pain when they were being kicked, punched, hit and stamped on and would have had mental suffering at times in between with fear of the physical abuse events and not knowing when they will next occur.

“The videos provided covered a period of five days where physical suffering would have been occurring from 5th-10th December 2024.

“The fear of suffering would have continued for these dogs while in the presence of the man until they were no longer living with him.”

Speaking after the case Inspector Bailey said: “It was incredibly disturbing watching the videos and I was deeply concerned for the welfare of the dogs Marley, Nala and Blue who were at that time still in the defendant’s care.

“I am just pleased we were able to get these dogs to safety. Most have already been rehomed - with Marley due to be available for rehoming soon. Zena and Phantom were rehomed prior to the RSPCA investigation. “All dogs were just the sweetest and I am so pleased that after all they have been through they will all have loving families of their own.”

In mitigation the defendant said he no longer drinks or takes drugs and expressed remorse for his actions.

The four incidents took place over a five-day period and it was successfully argued that the attacks all represented breaches of the Animal Welfare Act 2006. It was argued that Carr should have known these acts would have caused animals to suffer.