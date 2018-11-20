County Museum Holds inaugural PRIDE event

Bucks County Museum held its first PRIDE night on Saturday 17 November attended by over 50 members of the local LGBTQ community

The main attractions were the amazing performances of the Drag acts for the evening, including Drag King Adam All with Apple Derrieres and Drag Queen Topsie Redfern, who are among some of the top acts in the country (pictured all together attached – Adam All left, Apple Derrieres right and Topsie Redfern middle).

There were also a number of artefacts from the Museum’s main collections on show including some Mary Quant boots, boys annuals with George Michael and other gay icons pictured, and some costume pieces from the textile collection including a false silk hair piece that looked very realistic!

Visitors were asked to write their own museum label to reveal an LGBTQ story for these exhibits and a number of visitors also brought in some donations of personal items for the Museum’s permanent collections such as jacket from a gay clothing shop in Covent Garden and also some 70s clubbing gear.

The Museum is hoping to have a temporary exhibition next year to tell some of these stories and to include some of them in future permanent exhibitions.