County Council road action showing positive results

The number of casualties on Buckinghamshire’s roads has reduced by 17 per cent following a scheme of engineering work on accident blackspots across the county.

Following the analysis of collision data, roads were selected by Bucks County Council’s Network Safety Team and a range of improvement work was carried out.



New signage and red surfacing were installed on the A413 in Great Missenden and the A4020 Oxford Road, in New Denham, as part of the scheme.



Provisional figures show that from January to December 2017 there was a 17 per cent decrease in the number of people injured on roads across the county.



Cabinet member for transport at BCC, Mark Shaw, said: “Several schemes were implemented in the last year at sites identified through analysis of reported injury collision data supplied by Thames Valley Police.



“Measures can be as simple as new or improved road markings, coloured surfacing and improved signs including vehicle activated signs.



“These measures have a proven effect on driver behaviour and consequently deliver a reduction in road casualties and collisions.



“The reduction in causalities last year is testament to the value of the road safety work being carried out in Buckinghamshire.”



Road safety education initiatives have also been run by BCC, aimed at vulnerable roads users, including older and younger drivers, and motorcyclists.



Cllr Shaw added: “We use approved driving instructors and advanced riders to deliver a variety of programmes.



“Other education campaigns and roadside checks have taken place with Thames Valley Police, these include for mobile phone use, seat belts, drink driving and speed.



“A typical example of one of our projects is the Healthy Driver Campaign which aims to tackle the problems caused by inappropriate and excessive speed in local communities.”

