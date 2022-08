Fire engines from Buckingham and West Ashland attended the scene of the fire on Whaddon Road, Mursley, at about 12.40pm on Friday, August 5.

The fire affected an area of around 200m by 50m.

The firefighters used three hose reels, two beaters and a thermal imaging camera to bring the blaze under control

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service