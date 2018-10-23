Country barn hosts masquerade ball to raise funds for brain tumour and CJD charities

Winter’s Tale Country Barn, near Middle Claydon, is hosting a charity Masquerade Ball on Saturday 3 November to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Research charity and the Cure CJD Campaign.

Inspired by two Buckingham women, Julie, who was diagnosed with CJD in 2013 and Emma who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017, the glittering evening will offer guests music, dancing, a three-course meal along with a cocktail bar, raffle and charity auction.

Christine Hodgins, who recently opened Winter’s Tale Country Barn, and has family connections with both Julie and Emma, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Winter’s Tale and enjoying a fun-filled evening together, while raising funds for two worthy causes. Research into CJD and brain tumours is vital to find a cure for both of these devastating conditions which affect two much-loved and very special ladies.”

16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year in the UK and it's the cancer that affects more people under the age of 40 than any other.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a fatal brain condition with approximately 100 new cases diagnosed each year in the UK. There is currently no cure but every day scientists are getting closer.

The evening at Winter's Tale Country Barn starts at 7:30pm and ends at midnight. Individual tickets, and tables of 6 or 8, are still available.

To obtain tickets please email: info@winterstalecountrybarn.co.uk or phone: 01296 738040

To find out more about Brain Tumour Research charity visit: www.braintumourresearch.org



To find out more about the Cure CJD Campaign visit: www.curecjd.org