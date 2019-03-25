Councils support for the Herald’s HS2: Enough Is Enough campaign

Both leaders of our councils have come out in support of our HS2: Enough Is Enough campaign this week.

County council leader Martin Tett said that the council will be tabling a motion in support of our fight at their next meeting - and also has written to HS2 Limited to express his concern about the Steeple Claydon and Calvert hedgerow threat.

Angela Macpherson elected as leader of Aylesbury Vale Conservative Group

Mr Tett, who was chair of the 51M Group, which brought legal actions about the HS2 proposals on behalf of residents at the planning stages, said: “At the time we just felt that they (the Government) had a tin ear and that they wern’t listening to our arguments and alternative which were very compelling.

“I absolutely support The Bucks Herald’s campaign.”

Meanwhile leader of Aylesbury Vale District Council Angela Macpherson said that she feels that the scheme could yet be scrapped.

She said: “I fully support the Bucks Herald’s campaign against HS2. Not only does HS2 fail to bring any benefits to Aylesbury Vale, but as we’ve seen with the recent issues around Steeple Claydon, our wildlife and precious landscapes in the Vale are already being put at unnecessary risk.

“I believe it’s not too late for HS2 to be stopped, and I’ll be continuing to represent the residents of Aylesbury Vale in a determined effort to cancel this expensive and unneeded project.”

Both of these gestures of support from elected leaders fall in contrast with those of our MPs David Lidington and John Bercow - who have both stated that they believe the scheme will go ahead, and in Lidington’s case - that the good of the country has to come before constituents.

We are continuing to recieved back the published letter to Mr Lidington calling for a rethink on his stance - and thank you to everyone who has taken part so far.

There is also a petition version of the letter to sign which is so far available for readers to pop in at Unique Pets, Aylesbury, Harris and Hoole at Tesco Broadfields, Salon 14 and Aylesbury Tuck in Edison Road and our own offices at Claydon House.