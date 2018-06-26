Councillor Janet Blake resigns after investigation found she voted on planning application that she had financial interest in

Councillor Janet Blake has resigned from her cabinet post after the AV Broadband debacle - and an investigation by this paper which revealed that she voted on a planning application for a developer she had a financial interest in.

We have called many times for Mrs Blake to resign - but the night before an extraordinary meeting of Aylesbury Vale District Council called by opposition councillors to discuss her conduct she did the right thing.

As cabinet member for commercialisation and business development at the council, Mrs Blake led the arguably failed AV Broadband scheme - as well as Limecart - a gardening services company which was quietly shelved.

In her role on the council's planning committee an investigation also found that she voted on and debated on planning applications for Rectory Homes - a company in which she had a financial stake.

More to follow on this breaking news story...