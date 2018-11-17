Council welcomes extra money from Government to repair Bucks roads

Bucks County Council has welcomed extra money from the Government which it can spend on road repairs.

An extra £4.6 million will be invested into Buckinghamshire's roads following a handout by the Government.

The grant, which can be used to repair potholes, road defects, bridges, and the local highways infrastructure generally, must be spent by March next year.

Mark Shaw, the council's deputy leader and transport cabinet member said: “The extra money for road repairs is very welcome, and we’ll be deciding in due course how and where it will be invested.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to maintain our roads, and this year we’ve invested around £25 million to improve them.”