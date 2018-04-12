Council launches E-safety programme for ages 50+

Are you aged 50 or above and do you regularly use the internet? If so, are you sure you’re using it safely?

If not, fear not! Buckinghamshire County Council is launching an innovative e-safety programme in Aylesbury Vale, matching local young people with their older peers. The youngsters will provide free one-to-one tuition on internet safety to the older residents.

The Council is running the series of free intergenerational e-workshops in Aylesbury Vale during the spring, starting later this month. The aim is to help older and less confident Aylesbury Vale residents to access computers more easily and for younger residents from local schools and colleges to pass on their skills and knowledge. It’s also about bridging the gap between the generations and helping local people form new friendships regardless of their age.

The young volunteers will give tips on how to spot scams, fraudulent emails and how to keep their personal information safe online.

Lin Hazell is the Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing. She said: “We know there is so much young people can learn from older residents – and vice versa. Relationships between these generations can be really valuable.

“Obviously a lot of older people are really tech savvy but for those who aren’t as confident this is a brilliant way to learn a few important skills from the younger generation – and you could even make a new friend or learn something you didn’t know already.

“I urge local over 50s in Aylesbury Vale to sign up to these workshops which are all completely free of charge.”

The programme has been funded by the Police & Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley and is being supported by Buckinghamshire County Council, Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards and Aylesbury Town Council.

The first of the ‘Savvy Safety’ workshops take place at the University Technical College in Aylesbury on:

o Monday 16 April

o Wednesday 18 April

o Friday 20 April

More dates and venues will be added.

o For more information or to register for a place by emailing jatkins@buckscc.gov.uk or calling 01296 382 120.