Council changes announced: One new 'one stop shop' council for Buckinghamshire

After much hang wringing, It looks like Buckinghamshire will have just one council heading into the future.

The government have just published a recommendation to have a single, unitary authority for the county.

This means that Buckinghamshire Council Council, Aylesbury Vale District Council, Wycombe District, Chiltern & South Bucks will be amalgamated into a new 'super-council'.

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, said:

"I am satisfied that this new single council, if established, is likely to improve local government and service delivery in the county, generating savings, increasing financial resilience, facilitating a more strategic and holistic approach to planning and housing challenges, and sustaining good local services.

"I am also satisfied that across Buckinghamshire as a whole there is a good deal of local support for this new council, and that the area of the council represents a credible geography."

This is not a final decision, but it is the one that Sajid Javid, the minister is recommending to Government.

He added: "Before I take my final decision, there is now a period until 25 May 2018 during which those interested may make further representations to me, including that if a proposal is implemented it is with suggested modifications. The final decision would also be subject to Parliamentary approval.