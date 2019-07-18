Council chairman joins 17th anniversary of 'Simply Walk' celebrations

County Council Chairman Brian Roberts joined volunteers and organisers of Simply Walk last Friday (5 July) to help celebrate the 17th anniversary of the popular health walk scheme.

The Chairman joined more than 90 volunteer walk leaders as they gathered in brilliant sunshine to enjoy a walk in the beautiful grounds of Hughenden Manor in High Wycombe, followed by a picnic and a celebratory slice of cake.

Since it began in 2002 the walking scheme has grown steadily and now offers over 80 walks around the county, attracting more than 700 walkers a week.

Simply Walk is part of a countywide programme of free, volunteer - led walks, which aims to help people get outdoors and be more active. The walks are all sociable and you don't need any special equipment to join in, just a pair of comfortable shoes. The programme runs year round, including weekends and offers a choice of different walk lengths and locations.

Cutting the cake that had been made specially to mark the anniversary, Brian Roberts said: ”It's wonderful to see how this scheme has grown and grown every year, thanks to the hard work of the organisers and team of volunteer walk leaders. Without their continued commitment and willingness to give up their time to lead these walks, the scheme would not be the success it is today."

Gareth Williams, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Public Health said: "Simply Walk is a fantastic programme that promotes wellbeing in terms of both physical and mental health. Its ongoing success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Fiona Broadbent, who has been running the scheme since it started, along with the large team of volunteers who help lead the walks. Well done everyone!"

Simply Walk is a partnership scheme funded by Buckinghamshire County Council, South Bucks and Chiltern District Councils, Burnham Health Promotion Trust and donations from walkers. For more information including a full list of walks visit: www.buckscc.gov.uk/simplywalk