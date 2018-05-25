Could your child grow the biggest sunflower in Berryfields?

The new Berryfields allotments officially open on Saturday 2nd June with a competition for children to grow the tallest sunflower in Berryfields!

All children will be invited to bring their sunflower in a pot which will be planted in the allotments area with a prize offered to the grower of the tallest flower in July.

The allotments have been created in Roman Park. They are the first facility to open at the park which will include a ‘village courtyard’ with village hall, sports pavilion, allotment store and kiosk forming the heart of the newly created park.

Other facilities will include play areas, bmx pump track, wilderness meadow, community orchard and garden, tennis courts, viewing mound and archaeological exhibit reflecting the park’s Roman Road heritage.

There will be a running track around the perimeter with outdoor fitness equipment, a cycle track and extensive planting.

Although much delayed by the wet winter and spring, the new allotment holders are keen to start work and it is hoped they will soon be able to produce some delicious vegetables for their families and friends.

The Park is a major project for the parish with grant funding required to finance the village hall build, and other facilities. The major fundraising activity this summer with be Berryfest held over the weekend of 20th to 22nd July with a funfair, craft stalls, dog show, concerts and stage spotlighting local young talent. With delicious food, bars and lots of entertainment it is hoped the project will be given a flying start.

Duncan Satterly, Parish Council Chairman said, ‘The allotments are a much-anticipated facility for Berryfields residents, they have taken a while to create, but we have been able to provide 46 plots by asking people to share. The allotment holders will have all the support needed to succeed with their growing from experienced growers, the allotment society and the Parish Council, and will form a significant community group.

We very much look forward to meeting everyone, and to seeing the results of their hard work’.

James Wilks, the councillor representing allotment holders on the Parish Council, said ‘the new allotment holders are really looking forward to getting started. They have waited a long time to start working on their plots and they have been reading gardening books, getting advice, and sharpening their tools ready for Saturday’s opening. We are all looking forward to meeting everyone and to seeing their progress’.