Could you volunteer for Aylesbury Rock Against Racism role?

Do you fancy yourself as an events organiser - love music, and hate racism?

Well - Aylesbury’s Rock Against Racism group could have just the volunteering opportunity for you!

Committee members say that this is a great opportunity for anyone genuinely interested in both live events organising and management, and (initially) being part of a small team helping to establish a newly formed not-for-profit organisation.

Although previous experience in either roles would always be welcomed, enthusiasm and personality would always be welcomed more so.

It is hoped that, once long-term funding has been secured, Rock against Racism Aylesbury (RARA) will be able to offer its volunteers and trustees a nationally recognised Live Events Management qualification, and a programme of formal training.

Some of the (shared) tasks involved with this dual role then are (though please note that the below list is not to be seen as being exhaustive):

• Booking performers, bands, poets, theatre companies, P.A. systems, venues etc.

• Designing promotional and publicity material for events and RARA itself

• Writing press, TV, radio and social media releases

• Maintaining a social media and local presence

• Running local campaigns related to the purposes detailed in RARA’s constitution

• Networking with local ethnic and cultural groups, and outside agencies and organisations

• Writing and making funding applications

• Banking and annual accounts responsibilities and duties

Rock against Racism Aylesbury is a non-confrontational, non-political and non-partisan organisation, and its constitution defines the organisation’s purposes as:

• To actively promote and celebrate the many diverse ethnic and cultural communities living within Aylesbury and surrounding areas, through an on-going events programme of live music, art & fashion exhibitions and theatre & poetry evenings (this events list is not exhaustive).

• To actively engage in the promotion of equality, diversity, human rights and civil liberties within Aylesbury and surrounding areas.

• To actively challenge all forms, types and practises of bigotry, prejudice and discrimination within Aylesbury and surrounding areas, regardless of which community these might originate from or are rooted in.

• To actively encourage peaceful, positive, healthy and productive dialogues, narratives and relationships between ethnic and cultural communities living within Aylesbury and surrounding areas who hold differing views, social norms, beliefs, behaviours and values.

To find out more about the role and to apply CLICK HERE