Could you name Churchill's new town centre retirement home?

Churchill Retirement Living has launched a competition to name its new retirement development in Aylesbury.

The retirement developer is inviting local residents to propose a name for the complex of 49 one and two bedroom apartments being built on Cambridge Street.

The new development is conveniently located close to the local shops and amenities on offer in the town, and is well served by public transport. Construction is well underway.

The competition closing date is Friday 26th January 2018 and the lucky winner will receive £100 from Churchill Retirement Living. The winning name will also appear on the development itself and in all related marketing literature.

Development will comprise 49 private, self-contained apartments that are specially designed for the over 60s with features such as a video-entry system, lift to all floors, a 24 hour care and support system and a Lodge Manager. Communal facilities include an Owners’ Lounge, Guest Suite and landscaped gardens.

To enter the competition, please send your suggested name and the reason behind it along with your name, address and phone number to: Yvette Christy, Freepost, CHURCHILL RETIREMENT LIVING, by Friday 26th January 2018 (and keep in mind that Churchill Retirement Living development names always end in ‘Lodge’). If more than one person suggests the winning name, the winner will be drawn from a hat. The chosen name is subject to approval by the local authority.

For more information on Churchill Retirement Living, please call 0800 458 1857 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk.