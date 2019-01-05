Could you help Aylesbury secondary school students fulfil their potential?

A programme designed to help secondary school pupils across Aylesbury fulfil their potential is looking for volunteers.

The Captain of My Ship programme is being run by Adviza, a charity formerly known as Connexions Thames Valley.

The charity is looking for people who could mentor students at either Mandeville School or the Grange School.

The charity say the programme is designed to support young people who are not achieving their full potential and is funded by Careers and Enterprise Company.

Adviza launched the scheme following research which concluded that a young person is five times less likely to end up “NEET” (not in employment, education or training) if they have had an interaction with someone from business.

Mentoring sessions would take place in school during regular hours and no prior experience is necessary.

Adviza say that mentors will be required to attend a day of training (to include safeguarding and mentoring techniques etc.) and then one hour a week for the duration of the 14 week programme.

A DBS check, full resources and guidance will be provided by Adviza during the programme.

If you are interested in applying and/or would like more details e-mail luckybreak@adviza.org.uk.