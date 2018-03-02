Could you foster a child? BCC launch fostering events for all your questions

If you have been wondering whether fostering is something you could do, we have just the thing to help.

What skills do I need? What kind of children will I look after? What help and support will I get? How old do I need to be? These could be just some of the questions going through your mind but how do you find the answers?

The solution is simple – come along to one of our fostering information events and you can gain answers to all your fostering questions and find out all you need to know.

The next events take place on:

Thursday 8 March 2018, 7pm at the Aylesbury Opportunities Centre, Thame Road South, Aylesbury, HP21 8TD

Wednesday 14 March, 7pm at The Hub, Easton Street, High Wycombe, HP11 1NJ

Warren Whyte, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services said: “Fostering is not something you decide to do overnight, it can take months and even years for people to make the decision but one of the best ways to arm yourself with all the information to help you make that decision is to come along to one of our events. They offer the perfect opportunity to speak face to face with our social workers and some of our existing foster carers and find answers to your questions."

There are currently more than 450 children in care in Buckinghamshire and many of these are looking for a foster home. Our foster carers come from all backgrounds, there really is no set criteria for the role but you do need space in your home and heart to care for a child or young person at a time when they need it most.

Book your place on one of our events now by visiting our website: www.buckscc.gov.uk/fostering or give us a call on 0800 160 1900.