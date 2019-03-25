Could smart tab parking sensors come to Aylesbury Vale?

Transport for Bucks is trialling 'smart tab' parking sensors next month - and if successful they could be rolled out across Aylesbury Vale.

Smart Tabs are sensors fitted into the road surface that detect when a vehicle enters and leaves a parking bay.

They will be placed in each individually marked out limited waiting bay including blue badge holder bays.

The sensors themselves are not used to issue parking tickets, but they allow enforcement officers to more effectively check that limited waiting bays are not abused.

The council say this should lead to a higher turnover of spaces in the town centre.

The sensors communicate via Wi-Fi to communications units discretely mounted on lamp columns.

As well as aiding the work of parking wardens, the council claims the technology will provide real-time and historical data for on-street parking, including average stay times, turnover rates, heat maps, contravention rates and enforcement efficiency.

Data collected by the technology will be used in making decisions about parking policy.

The trial of the scheme takes place in Marlow, where residents and visitors to the town will also have the opportunity to use the 'smart parking' app which gives live availability and guidance to on-street parking spaces, making parking easier.

Bucks County Council say if the trial is successful the technology will be installed in other locations in the county.

Deputy leader and transport cabinet member Mark Shaw said: "The new ‘smart tab’ parking sensors are an innovative idea that will be incredibly beneficial to our parking enforcement officers and the Transport for Buckinghamshire parking team.“

“Whilst the residents of Marlow might initially experience some minor disruption when these are installed, I am confident that the benefits of this technology will be worth it."