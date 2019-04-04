Could Boots be the next high street casualty?

Aylesbury High Street favorite Boots could be the next big high street retailer facing closures, following "the worst quarter in the firms history".

Boots however wanted to downplay concerns over the future of the business.

A spokesperson from Boots said: "“We currently do not have a major programme envisaged, but as you'd expect we always review under performing stores and seek out opportunities for consolidation”.

But its US owner Walgreens Boots Alliance has said that it had suffered its "most difficult quarter" in its history and that it needs to take "decisive steps to reduce costs in the UK".

Walgreens Boots Alliance have said they will review their global store portfolio, including 2,485 Boots stores in the UK.

The weaker sales at Boots reflect widespread struggles on the UK high street, which saw the collapse of Toys R Us, Maplins and Poundworld last year.

New Look, Carpetright and Mothercare agreed restructuring deals with landlords, and announced store closures too.

We'll keep you updated if anything changes.