Couch to 5k group launching in Winslow this month

A new running group is taking its first steps in Winslow later this month.

Winslow's new Couch to 5k group is the brainchild of Jan Bradfield and is launching in the town on Wednesday January 23.

The sessions are designed to help first time runners and are a way of encouraging people to get off the couch and set themselves an achievable target of running 5km.

Jan said: "I have been running for four years as part of a group called On The Run based in Aylesbury.

"I have just moved to Winslow and I am looking for running buddies so that is why I am starting this group.

"I have taken a leaders course and I am looking forward to being in charge of a group and making a difference to others."

The hour long sessions start on January 23 at 7pm and run for nine weeks.

Meetings of the group start outside Winslow Town Hall and cost £10 for the full nine weeks.

Couch to 5k started as a National Health Service initiative and groups have now been set up right across the country.

Jan, who started running regularly four years ago said: "I started running because I wanted to improve my fitness, and I wanted a hobby that was relatively cheap and that I could do at a time that was convenient for me."

If you are interested in joining the new Winslow Couch to 5k group you can just turn up to the first session on January 23 or you can e-mail winslowcouchto5k@gmail.com to register your interest.