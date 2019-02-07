Cottesloe School enjoy success at rotary club's technology tournament in Aylesbury

This year's Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds technology tournament saw Cottesloe School triumph in three of the four categories.

The secondary school in Wing won the foundation, intermediate and advanced categories in the competition while Aylesbury High School took home the title of Best Portfolio.

Members of the Aylesbury High School team giggle as they watch their design during testing

Fifteen teams representing three schools - Cottesloe, AHS and Waddesdon School - took part in the annual event, held at Aylesbury College on Monday February 4.

Teams are given three hours to work on a project - this year the task was to design and build a crane that was capable of recovering a container from a safe distance.

The background story was that a train had derailed carrying hazardous chemicals in a container.

Rotary club treasurer Roger King said: "Although we have less schools taking part now compared to in the past, the students that are able to take part always enjoy the experience of doing something different away from the classroom.

Members of the Waddesdon School team hard at work putting together their design

"It is great fun, very practical and a good team building exercise for the students.

"The winning teams of students get cash prizes and winning any of the categories of the competition is of great prestige for the schools in question."

A panel including Aylesbury mayor Mark Willis, Aylesbury Vale District Council chair Sue Renshell and rotary club president Jenny Bloom were on hand to judge the final designs and present the prizes to the winning teams.