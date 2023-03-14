News you can trust since 1832
Convertible car flips upside down outside Aylesbury school just before home time

Ambulance and police rushed to the scene on the Weedon Road on Tuesday afternoon

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Mar 2023, 18:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 18:14 GMT

A convertible car was flipped upside down in an incident outside an Aylesbury school just before home time on Tuesday afternoon.

Schoolchildren and parents watched on as the police and ambulance service attended the scene outside St Michael’s Secondary School on the Weedon Road just after 3pm.

Footage of the incident shows what appears to be a silver Audi convertible upside down surrounded by shattered glass and car parts.

The car upside down on the Weedon Road
At the time of writing it is not known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

More on this as and when we get it.

