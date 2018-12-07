Consultation on proposed changes to social housing in Bucks

A consultation on proposed changes to the policy on allocating social housing in Bucks has been launched.

Bucks Home Choice, an organisation that is a partnership between the various district councils in Bucks, is having to change the policy that guides the allocation of social housing in Bucks due to alterations in government legislation and increasing demand for social and affordable properties to rent.

Council officers manage the housing register through Bucks Home Choice, where applicants are prioritised according to their needs and circumstances and placed in different housing bands.

The Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust works closely with Aylesbury Vale District Council to manage applications across the Vale.

The proposed changes are designed to prioritise accommodation to those who need it most and make the best possible use of the housing stock available.

The partnership aims to prevent people and families at the highest risk from becoming homeless.

Some groups will now have greater priority than before and others will be classified as a lower priority.

Cllr Mark Winn, the district council's cabinet member for communities said: “Faced with the huge demand for social and affordable housing in Bucks, we have decided to look again at how we identify those in greatest need.

"We have worked hard to create what we think are simple, fair and transparent rules, ones which should help anyone applying to the housing register to understand their realistic prospects.

"By making more efficient use of the housing stock we plan to cut down on the use of emergency or temporary accommodation for applicants who are actually homeless.

“I’m urging you to have a look at what we are suggesting and give your comments, so we can do the best job possible with the available housing in a very challenging situation where demand is increasing all the time.”

As part of the consultation Bucks Home Choice wants to hear from residents, those on or applying to the housing register, registered providers of social housing, community groups, those providing support and those with an interest in how housing is allocated across Bucks.

The consultation can be found at www.buckshomechoice.org.uk and runs until 5.15pm on Monday January 7 2019.