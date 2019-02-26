A consultation on plans to transfer residential short break services from Beaconsfield to Aylesbury has been extended until mid-March.

Bucks County Council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing Lin Hazell made the decision today (Tuesday) following what she described as 'an interim review of consultation activity.'

The proposals for the future of short break services are as follows:

> To transfer residential short break services from the Beaconsfield site to Aylesbury

> To complete a partial new build of the Aylesbury Opportunities Centre site - which would include a 12 month closure whilst building work takes place

> To launch a new service alongside Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group which would be based at Aylesbury Opportunities Centre

> To reduce the day service capacity at Aylesbury Opportunities Centre

Speaking about the extension of the consultation Cllr Hazell said: "You cannot rush these things.

"From the high level of interest shown by some parents and carers it is clear that more time would be helpful.

"We want to show that we are listening and make sure everyone affected by these proposals has been able to give their views.

"For this reason we have decided to extend the consultation period for a further two weeks.

"Although we appreciate that any moving of the service, if it is agreed, will cause a degree of disruption and anxiety to existing service users it is important to remember that this is a countywide service and, in the long term, we will be improving and increasing the current level of service."

The short breaks service is currently located at Seeley's House in Beaconsfield and offers overnight breaks for up to eight vulnerable adults at any one time.

Cllr Hazell added: "The building in Beaconsfield has a limited life span, is not suitable for renovation and is too expensive to maintain.

"On the other hand the building in Aylesbury is under-used and offers an affordable opportunity to improve the service.

"If agreed, our proposal is to move the residential short breaks service to the Aylesbury Opportunities Centre site and commission a new service in partnership with health."

The consultation will now close at midnight on March 13.

Services users, parents and carers are being encouraged to have their say on the proposed plans for the residential short breaks service.

There is no online consultation this time so to have your say either e-mail shortbreaks@buckscc.gov.uk, call 01296 383 122 or write to Residential Short Breaks for Adults, Joint Commissioning Team, Bucks County Council, New County Offices, Walton Street, Aylesbury, HP20 1UAD