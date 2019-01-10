Consultation on plans to reduce speed limit on road between Buckingham and Aylesbury

Bucks County Council has launched a consultation on plans to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of the A413 between Aylesbury and Buckingham.

The consultation has been launched after the council was asked to address safety concerns on the stretch of the road between the Buckingham Park roundabout and Whitchurch.

The council say that: "After careful consideration of possible solutions, the proposed measure is a speed limit reduction from 60mph to 50mph on the section of the A413 stated above.

"This has been developed following safety concerns and we are now undertaking a statutory consultation on the proposal."

It can be accessed by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk and is entitled '50mph speed limit on the A413 from Buckingham Park roundabout to Whitchurch.'