Three fire crews were called to tackle a blaze which affected a conservatory and two homes in Aylesbury late last night (Thursday).

Firefighters were called to an address in Cornbrook Road just before midnight to tackle a blaze which damaged a conservator, two homes, garden furniture and fencing.

Three appliances from Aylesbury and two officers were called to the scene and used a main jet, two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, a toolkit and a PPV fan.