Composer returns to Aylesbury Vale for world premiere of tsunami requiem

Aylesbury Choral Society will be performing a world premiere of a new arrangement by a local composer at its winter concert next month.

The concert will feature a piece by highly-regarded local composer Chris Williams, who is based in Princes Risborough.

Chris studied music at Oxford University, moving on to the Guildhall School of Music where he won the prestigious ‘Philharmonia Composition’ prize.

Concert-goers will be treated to a rearrangement of Chris’s tsunami requiem, reworked exclusively for Aylesbury Choral Society, and performed alongside the RAF Halton Voluntary Band.

The moving piece was originally created to remember the 2004 tsunami.

When originally performed in 2008 at the Royal Festival Hall it was greeted with a standing ovation.

At the time the choral society were not aware that a second devastating tsunami would strike, this time badly affecting Indonesia.

There will be a collection during the concert in aid of tsunami support and victims of the disaster.

The winter concert will also include Respighi’s Lauda per la Nativita`del Signore, written in 1930.

This Christmas cantata tells the story of the birth of Jesus through the eyes of the shepherds.

This will be accompanied by a small orchestra and a piano.

In addition, the RAF Halton Voluntary Band will play some orchestral pieces, as well as traditional Christmas carols to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

The winter concert will be held on Saturday December 8 at St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, starting at 7.30pm.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.aylesburychoral.org.uk