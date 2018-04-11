Community investment fund worth £250,000 launched by Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust

A new community investment fund of up to £250,000 per year has been launched by Vale of Aylesbury Housing (the Trust) with the aim of benefitting communities and enriching lives of people living in the Vale.

The fund will contribute to improved wellbeing for people in the Vale and beyond by enabling them to participate in a wide variety of cultural, sporting and social activities, as well as supporting and equipping services for those most in need.

The Thriving Communities Fund aims to provide financial support for our residents and also voluntary and community organisations that operate within the Vale of Aylesbury or areas in which the Trust has residents. There are three types of funding available:

-Springboard Grants of up to £300 to support Trust residents with opportunities for wellbeing, education, training or employment.

-Micro Grants for community or voluntary groups of up to £1,000 for small projects such as the purchase of equipment or venue hire.

-Project Grants for community or voluntary groups of up to £10,000 for larger initiatives such as the purchase of more substantial equipment or on-going running costs.

-Project grants will be assessed three times a year, while Springboard and Micro Grants will be assessed every two months, with the first grants due to be awarded from June onwards.

Stephen Stringer, Chair of the Trust, says:

‘I am delighted we at the Trust are launching the Thriving Communities Fund. These grants, whether a large sum towards a community project, or just a few hundred pounds to help someone with training or education, can have a profound impact on the people who receive them. We have seen through the many community projects that the Trust has been involved in so far what a difference investment and support can make, and the Thriving Communities Fund will help us to help more people.

‘This is an exciting new initiative from the Trust and I am looking forward to seeing the first applications arrive. Even more, I am looking forward to seeing, further down the line, the difference we have made in helping communities to thrive.’

Applications are welcomed from Trust residents and voluntary or community organisations – full details of eligibility as well as application forms are available from www.vaht.co.uk/thrive.