Comedian and TV presenter Dara O'Briain coming to Aylesbury next month

Comedian and TV presenter Dara O'Briain is bringing his 'Voice of Reason' tour to Aylesbury in April.

O'Briain will be performing at the Waterside Theatre on Friday April 26 and tickets are on sale now.

O'Briain's show at the Waterside will be the last of the tour in this country before he embarks on a month-long tour of Europe - just two days after his show in Aylesbury O'Briain will be appearing at the House of Culture in Helsinki.

As well as performing stand-up, O'Briain also has a presenting role on BBC programmes Mock The Week, Stargazing Live and Robot Wars.

He is also a children's author, and released his second non-fiction kids book ' Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes' last year.

O'Briain's Aylesbury show starts at 8pm on April 26 and is not suitable for under-14s.

General tickets are on sale now starting at £27.15 - the show runs for two hours and ten minutes including an interval.

To book visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/dara-o-briain-voice-of-reason/aylesbury-waterside-theatre or call 0844 871 7607.