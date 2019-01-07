Come to Wendover Woods to Join Zog on his magical forest adventure

Everyone loved the Gruffalo, Stick Man and Highway Rat trails at Forestry Commission sites across England.

Following their success, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s whimsical children’s picture book, Zog, will be the new activity trail for families to enjoy in Wendover Woods from this week.

Launching on Friday January 11, the trail will follow the premiere of the animated special from Magic Light Pictures, seen on BBC One on Christmas Day 2018.

Zog is a lovable, if a little clumsy dragon at dragon school who is always reaching for a golden star.

Zog is learning lots of essential dragon skills at school including flying, roaring, breathing fire and capturing princesses!

Forestry Commission England are now inviting children to step into the forest classroom to learn lessons just like Zog, including how animals fly, what sounds they make and how they catch their prey!

You can also take part in competitions to win gold stars just like Zog along a self-led trail.

There will also be panels with hidden images that children can find using a coloured lens in their activity pack.

Available to buy for just £3 the activity pack will also include a Zog mask, activity sheets, a pencil and stickers.

Forest Centre manager David Barnett said: “The trail will be an amazing adventure, encouraging visitors to make the most of the winter season and beyond in our beautiful forest.

“We are very excited to be working with Magic Light Pictures again and are looking forward to families having a new and exciting reason to visit Wendover Woods this winter.”

Further details of trails and free downloadable activity sheets are available from www.forestryengland.uk/zog