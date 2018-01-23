Come and sing at Aylesbury Music Centre event

Aylesbury Music Centre is holding its latest come and sing event on Saturday January 27.

Singers of all ages and abilities are welcome to come and join in with performances of works by Faure (Requiem) and John Williams (A Nightingale in Berkeley Square and Duel of the Fates).

The day runs from 10am to 4.30pm at St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury.

Singing rehearsals start at 10am and after a lunch break at 1pm members of the Aylesbury Youth Orchestra will join the choir from 2pm.

The final performance takes place at 3.45pm.

Entry is £12 per singer, £8 for students and free for music centre members.

Refreshments are available through the day and music scores are available to borrow.

To register or for more information e-mail fhayhurst@learningtrust.net.