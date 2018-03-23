Come and have a go on the Tombola for a great cause!

Aylesbury shoppers are invited to come and have a go on the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity Easter Egg Tombola in Friars Square Shopping Centre on Easter Saturday 31st March from 10am – until the eggs run out!

You get three chances to win for a pound, and you could win anything from a packet of Mini Eggs to an enormous Lindt Chocolate Egg – depending on what has been

donated!

All the eggs are donated by the kind people and companies of Buckinghamshire who donate Easter eggs to help us raise over £500 for Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Last year, 320 eggs were kindly donated by the public, at Easter Egg Donation Stations in shops and businesses such as KY Green Funeral Directors, Budgens, Tesco, Vale of

Aylesbury Housing Trust, Anytime Fitness and the Co-op. And a huge bag of eggs was delivered to FNHC Head Office by Helen and Stephanie Ward.

The Easter Egg Tombola and the raffle of a glorious giant chocolate egg specially made by Rumsey’s Chocolaterie in Wendover raised a record-breaking £565 for the Hospice

in 2017.

“That’s enough to pay for about seven home visits by the Nightingale 24/7 Care nurses, providing specialist end of life care in patients’ own homes,” says Jo Turner,

Head of Fundraising at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity. “We’ve had lots of donations of Easter Eggs and we’re hoping this will be another cracking year!”

For more information about the Charity, please visit www.fnhospice.org.uk