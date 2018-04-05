COLUMNIST: Dancing on Ice tour? It’s not always glitz and glamour on the road!

So when I’m about in town I often get stopped and asked one of these questions: “Is the 12 days of Christmas routine in Panto really that exhausting you look so knackered by the end” - “Is Holly Willoughby as good looking in the flesh as she is on TV” - “Your showbiz job must be so glamorous”.

Well the answers are yes, yes and not always...

At the moment I’m co-presenting the Dancing on Ice tour with Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean, it’s a blooming amazing show and I even get to go on the ice and do the Bolero (of sorts) at least the falling down bit at the end.

The down side is the schedule its four weeks living out of suitcase and in the last week alone we have been to Wembley, Sheffield, Newcastle and Manchester and next week its Nottingham, Birmingham and in-between that I’ve got a 48 hr fly over to USA to do the final show of Ant and Dec Saturday night takeaway!

Don’t get me wrong we are well looked after fed and watered and get to stay in some lovely hotels but that’s the first of my dilemmas, I mean protocol wise is it good form to take the hotel shower gel and shampoo?

What about the shoe cleaning kit?

And don’t get me started on the hotel robe and slippers, a friend of mine even takes a hotel towel or two surely that’s a step to far???

Or are you of the mindset if it’s not nailed down it’s coming home with me??

I suppose the only good thing to come out of it is after four weeks I will be fully knowledgeable on how to work a Corby Trouser Press!

And of course the major downside I don’t get to see my kids for ages but thankfully in today’s world with FaceTime and Skype we get to chat and I can see them although as I’m sure those of you with kids will know trying to have a conversation with your kids at the best of times is bloody hard work although my Kids Molly and Harry did speak to me long enough the other night to put in their duty free requests when I fly next week: “Can I get Jake Quickenden and Cheryl Baker’s autograph from the Dancing on Ice tour” and “As I’m away for ages can I set up a Direct Debit for their pocket money”!

Another plus side of hotel on tour living you get to have bath every night in peace, music playing in the background softly, a glass of wine in your hand while you relax in the bath bubbles created by a travel size bottle of Mr Matey!!!

So actually come to think of it yes yes this showbiz life is a bit glamorous lol Keep smiling

Andy xxxx