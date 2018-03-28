Colour blast promises to brighten up 5k fun run in Thame

Run it, jog it, walk it or blast it – that is the message for anyone wanting to take part in the Lord Williams’s School 5k fun run.

The appeal to take part comes from the Lord Williams’s School (LWS) Parents Association (LWPA), who are organising the run on Saturday, April 28 at the school in Oxford Road, Thame, starting at 1pm.

Back for a second year, the event promises to be bigger, bolder and colourful, with the introduction of a ‘colour blast station’ alongside last year’s obstacle course section.

The 5K route offers a mixed terrain - perfect for runners and joggers looking for a challenge or families and supporters looking to soak up some springtime ‘fun in the sun’. With music and entertainment on the day as well as a raffle and refreshments, it promises to be a fun-packed afternoon for all.

PTA chair Karen Shardlow said: “This is a wonderful community event which everyone in Thame and our surrounding villages are invited to take part in, no matter what your age or level of fitness. There’ll be a big boost of colour on the day as we bring in a colour station for the first time, as well as the obstacle course, which went down very well with participants last year.”

As part of the fundraising event, every participant who crosses the finish line will receive a well-deserved medal and all entrants are being asked to raise as much sponsorship as they possibly can for the school.

Local business supporters include Lucy Electric, who have kindly offered support for a second year by sponsoring all the runner/walker numbers.

Karen added: “All funds raised from the event will go towards supporting Lord Williams’s School and the purchase of resources which will enhance our children’s learning and education during their time at LWS.”

Entry is £10 per person and you can register online at www.lws5k.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information about Lord Williams’s School, visit http://www.lordwilliams.oxon.sch.uk/