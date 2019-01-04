Co-Op carrier bag sales help fund Pebblebrook and Stone Church of England initiatives

The Midcounties Co-operative has donated nearly £2,500 raised from carrier bag sales to two schools in Buckinghamshire.

Pebble Brook School received £1,848, which will go towards a mentorship scheme for a student with autism, offering support while they complete an NVQ.

The qualification will help the student to develop their practical skills and provide a pathway into employment in their chosen field.

Mrs Jackie Robson, Head of the Further Education Department at Pebble Brook School, said: “We want to give all our students the best possible preparation for life after school, and that involves helping them find the right further education course or employment when they leave us.

“The Midcounties Co-operative’s donation will help us to offer even more guidance and practical experience to our students, particularly those who might otherwise find it difficult to get into the world of work, and create bright futures for all.”

A further £597 has also been gifted to Stone Church of England Combined School to assist with an ongoing refurbishment project to provide inspiring learning spaces for all students throughout the school.

Simon Hartland, Regional Communities Ambassador for High Wycombe and Thame at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “We are committed to making a difference in the communities in which we operate, and the carrier bag fund is a great way for us to give something back to a variety of worthy local causes.”

“The schools we’ve supported play a pivotal role within the community, and we look forward to continuing our work with them and other similar groups through our carrier bag fund.”