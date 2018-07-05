Club opens doors for water-based fun

Great Moor Sailing Club held an open day on Saturday June 30.

On a gloriously sunny day visitors enjoyed the chance to give various water-based activities a go under supervision.

All funds raised from the day went to the Dame Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust.

Activities on the menu included dinghy sailing, canoeing, kayaking and dragon boat rides.

Pictures by Jake McNulty.

The club’s next event takes place over the weekend of July 14 and 15 when they are holding beginner training between 9.15am and 5.30pm on both days.

For more details visit www.greatmoor.org.uk.