Claydon Estate to host celebration of female artists for Bucks Art Week

Claydon Estate will team up with Bucks Art Weeks on Sunday May 20 to host an event, #100WomenArtists in recognition of the centenary of Women’s Suffrage and the long road to equality.

100 women artists, past and present from Bucks Art Weeks, will be assembled in the Claydon Estate Courtyard for official photographs to be taken from the top window of Claydon House with kind permission from Sir Edmund and Lady Verney.

Bucks Art Weeks (formerly Bucks Open Studios – relaunched in November 2017) is the largest visual arts event in the county, with over 500 members.

This is their 33rd year.

The National Trust’s Claydon House will be open to the public as usual on the day.

The event will begin at 1:45 with brief introductions by Alexandra Verney, Elizabeth Crawford (author of the newly published book, Art and Suffrage) and Chair of Bucks Art Weeks, Susannah Fellows.

At 2pm 100 women artists, past and present, some holding examples of their work, will assemble with the speakers and photographs can then be taken from the top window of Claydon House with kind permission from Sir Edmund and Lady Verney.

Some of the activities planned (from 11am onwards):

 Some of the 100 woman artists will be painting, sketching and demonstrating their skills, in the courtyard and in the gardens. Several will be set up to paint a suffragette (in period

costume) who will be posing/sitting for portraiture. The public are welcome to observe.

 Phoenix Tea Rooms are open all day serving a range of themed lunches, along with teas,

coffee and cakes.

 The Courtyard Art Studio will have free activities for children including suffragette badge making and silhouette painting. Also a large public canvas for everyone to paint.

 3pm Elizabeth Crawford will deliver a power-point talk in the house on Suffrage Art. Her newest book Art and Suffrage was published in January 2018 by Francis Boutle.

 The day will finish at 5pm.