Clash City Rockers! Do you remember when Joe Strummer and co came to Aylesbury?

The Clash first played Aylesbury’s Friars Club on June 28 1978 - on the Give Em Enough Rope Tour, shortly before the release of London Calling the following year.

And the band were in good company - supported by Ian Drury and the Blockheads - and Aylesbury’s own Vice Creems which included music writer Kris Needs.

the clash at friars club in stoke mandeville stadium on 12.07.82

They came back again in the December of the same year and played at the Stoke Mandeville Stadium in 1982.

We dug out these pictures from our archive which show that the Stoke Mandeville Stadium evening was well... A bit of a riot!

Do you remember the show? What bands would you like to see play in Aylesbury today - or make a return?

