Christmas present appeal sees 2,000 presents donated

County Council employees, Buckinghamshire's residents and community groups join together to help disadvantaged families over the Christmas period.

The Council’s annual Christmas present appeal saw approximately two thousand Christmas presents amassed for local disadvantaged children, young people and care leavers. The presents were donated by County Council staff, local residents and community groups from across the county, from Buckingham to Iver. The presents will be handed over to the children and young people’s families by the Council’s social care teams in time for Christmas.

Paul Irwin, Deputy Cabinet Member for Transportation, who has jointly led the appeal with Mark Shaw, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transportation, has been overwhelmed by the response to the appeal. Paul said: “Once again, our Council staff together with local people and community groups have gone the extra mile to support the appeal. People’s generosity has been really incredible.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand the response from our social workers, who are thrilled to be able to take some presents to give to the children they are working with. Thank you to everyone who has donated a gift and made this possible.”

Warren Whyte, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “On behalf of our social care teams I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated a present to our appeal. Your generosity and kindness towards local children and young people who are in difficult circumstances is absolutely outstanding and really does embody the spirit of Christmas.

“Our social workers have a very hard job - on behalf of the County Council I would like to say thank you and wish them all a happy Christmas.”