Christmas pharmacy opening times

Buckinghamshire NHS Health Trust have released the opening times for Aylesbury's pharmacies over the festive period.
Boots the Chemists 4 Hale Leys, HP20 1ST Tel: 01296 483661
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10:00-17:00
New Years Day: 10:30-16:30
Consult Pharmacy 172 Tring Road, HP20 1JR Tel: 01296 432696
Christmas Day: 12.00-22.30
Boxing Day: 12.00-22.30
New Years Day: 12.00-22.30
Morrisons Pharmacy Morrisons Supermarket, Station Way, HP20 2HX Tel: 01296 399705
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10:00-16:00
New Years Day:10:00-16:00