Christmas pharmacy opening times

Buckinghamshire NHS Health Trust have released the opening times for Aylesbury's pharmacies over the festive period.
Buckinghamshire NHS Health Trust have released the opening times for Aylesbury's pharmacies over the festive period.

Buckinghamshire NHS Health Trust have released the opening times for Aylesbury's pharmacies over the festive period.

Boots the Chemists 4 Hale Leys, HP20 1ST Tel: 01296 483661

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10:00-17:00

New Years Day: 10:30-16:30

Consult Pharmacy 172 Tring Road, HP20 1JR Tel: 01296 432696

Christmas Day: 12.00-22.30

Boxing Day: 12.00-22.30

New Years Day: 12.00-22.30

Morrisons Pharmacy Morrisons Supermarket, Station Way, HP20 2HX Tel: 01296 399705

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10:00-16:00

New Years Day:10:00-16:00