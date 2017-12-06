Christmas has arrived - Thame lights up for the festive season

Father Christmas was among the crowds watching as Thame lit up for the festive season.

Thame hosted its annual Christmas lights switch-on event on Friday, December 1, which was well attended with a range of festive stalls, tasty food, attractions and entertainment.

Thame Christmas Lights Picture: Thame Town Council

Father Christmas made the special journey to visit his grotto and to wish the people of Thame a Merry Christmas.

Visitors also had the opportunity to take a spin in the go-karts, play in the Snow Globe, and meet the Snow Sisters.

There were plenty of opportunities to warm up inside with entertainment in the Town Hall and Masonic Hall, as well as on the podium, from ten local groups. Many shops also stayed open late and offered a range of festive treats including free mince pies, special offers and face-painting

Before the switch on, a beautiful lantern parade, courtesy of Thame’s primary schools, was held down Cornmarket and the High Street, led by Father Christmas, the Mayor of Thame Cllr Tom Wyse and this year’s Snowflake Search winner – Ellen Sweet, aged 2. Ellen was presented with four complimentary tickets to any show by Thame Players and a congratulations card for being chosen the winner. This year’s runners up were George Hillsdon, aged 5, who won a Doh Nutters game from Wally’s Toy Shop, and Summer Spink, aged 6, who won a handmade chocolate advent calendar from Rumsey’s Chocolaterie.

Crowds gathered around the tree to hear Dr Rev Romilly Micklem’s Christmas blessing, followed by a massive group selfie to show togetherness at this festive time of year. The Mayor helped Ellen push the plunger on Thame’s Christmas Lights and everyone joined in with the community carol singing accompanied by Thame Primary School Choirs and Thame Concert Band, rounding off a fantastic, festive evening.

A spokeswoman for the town council said: “Thank you to ASM Auto Recycling for sponsoring the tree and to our event sponsors: Kubota, Sportif Citroen, Lucy Electric, JJ Plumbing & Heating, 3B Vehicle Hire & Servicing and Thame & District Housing Association, and all of our sponsors and supporters this year. The event simply wouldn’t be possible without the generous support we receive from local businesses and the community. The Town Council wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“We always strive to improve our events for all involved - we welcome your feedback on this year’s event so next year can be even better. Please send an email or Tweet.”