Christmas concerts with Thame Chamber Choir in candlelit church

Santa Claus is Comin’ - and for Thame Chamber Choir he’s almost here.

That’s the title of their festive concert which is taking place this weekend.

Following its recent highly-praised concerts in Oxford in June, and as part of the TAL Festival in October, Thame Chamber Choir, together with its children’s choir, TCC2, presents its annual Christmas concerts in St Mary’s Church, Thame, on Saturday, December 16. The concerts are directed by Duncan Aspden.

These include the very popular family matinée at 4.30pm, specially intended for families with young children, followed by a full-length concert at 7.30pm.

Both will feature a blend of old favourites and pieces with a modern twist, with traditional refreshments, including mulled wine and mince pies, familiar carols to sing along with, and a beautiful candlelit atmosphere.

Tickets are matinee £10, concessions £8, evening £12, concessions £10.

Tickets are available from the Book House, Thame, or on the door, and are free for children under 18. A £12 ticket admits to both performances. www.thamechamberchoir.org