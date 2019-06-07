Chris Grayling says HS2 Review imminent to ensure project is 'deliverable'

The Head of Department for Transport, Chris Grayling says the high speed project is to go under the microscope, with fresh fears the project could be scrapped.

The review casts fresh doubts on the deliverability of the project within budget.

Chris Grayling and Allan Cook, HS2's new Chairman will run through the figures to see whether the massive infastructural project can be delivered within its current £56bn budget.

Despite warnings that HS2 could cost up to £100billion, the Transport Secretary has previously insisted the Government remains 'fully committed' to delivering HS2, in a letter to council chiefs last week.

You can read all about his letter here : https://www.buckinghamtoday.co.uk/news/government-rejects-buckinghamshire-county-council-s-request-to-stop-hs2-1-8946504

However, speaking to the New Civil Engineer Magazine this week, Chris Grayling cast fresh doubts on the project.

He said: "What we’ve got with HS2 is a new chairman in Allan Cook who is rightly taking his first period of the project to make sure it’s in good shape, to make sure the budget is right, the costs are right and that it’s deliverable.

"I’m really waiting for Allan to come back to me to say this is how we’re going to take the project forward."

There are growing anxieties across Aylesbury Vale about the project, and both BCC leader Martin Tett and Aylesbury Vale District Council Leader Angela Macpherson wrote to Chris Grayling sharing their frustrations about the project.

The Bucks Herald has been calling on our local MP, David Lidington to be more vocal in Parliament about his opposition in HS2.

However, due to his ministerial role he is required to vote with leaders on key legislation – and this means that – because of his political career, Mr Lidington has not voted once against the HS2 scheme.

Dame Cheryl Gillam MP for Chesham and Amersham has been vocal about her disappointment with HS2's community engagement, and disregard for our local environment and ecosystems.

Nationally, Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsome, Esther McVey and Liz Truss have all shared their concerns on the accountability and deliverability of the project. They have all said they would like to scrap the project.

Earlier this week Andrea Leadsom MP claimed that up to £12billion had been spent on the rail link without a single piece of track being laid.

Shockingly, this is almost twice the total revealed in official figures.