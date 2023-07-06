News you can trust since 1832
Chitty Chitty comes to Egerton Rothesay School in Berkhamsted

Berkhamsted SEN school pupils received a standing ovation for their show with the car that swims and flies.
By Colin ParkerContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST

Egerton Rothesay School in Berkhamsted staged its summer production of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' during its last week of term. The cast was drawn from all the senior years and all who wanted to take part were given a role on stage or on the technical crew. The show was an outstanding success and all three performances were full with a standing ovation confirming the delight of the audience at seeing the pupils enjoying themselves and performing so well . Cllr. Terry Douris, Chair of HCC, was in attendance and spoke to pupils to thank them afterwards. Headteacher Colin Parker commented that what made ERS shows so special was that they were always inclusive of everyone's particular special needs and he was so pleased to see how everyone rose to the challenge and supported each other during rehearsals and the final performances. The shows also raised money for local charities.

Cllr Douris with Head Colin Parker and Drama Teacher Alex BrownCllr Douris with Head Colin Parker and Drama Teacher Alex Brown
